‘Better than expected’: Guns N’ Roses fans talk traffic, parking at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There was another big test at Allegiant Stadium Friday night, as it played host to Guns N’ Roses.

8 News Now was out there with the concertgoers yet again, to see if the parking and traffic situation is getting any better.

It was definitely crowded Friday night at and around Allegiant Stadium Friday night, with thousands coming to see Guns N’ Roses.

But fans who spoke to 8 News Now said they did not have any major problems with parking or traffic. They were all just excited for the concert.

Several thousand fans flocked to see Guns N’ Roses at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Friday night.

“I’ve been waiting for this day forever,” fan Patricia Benitez said. Fan Ted Dake added, “Let’s party!”

But first, they had to navigate the cars and cones all around the venue, because, well, it’s a “jungle” out there.

“We got dropped off right over there,” Benitez said, pointing to a street corner toward the southwest edge of Allegiant Stadium.

She, and other concertgoers, opted to get a ride to avoid the traffic, which is always expected during a big event at a major venue.

But Benitez says she did not want to risk facing any potential problems with parking.

“Until they figure all this stuff out, because this is the first year that they are having fans, until they get it all figure out, it’s going to be a lot of issues,” Benitez said.

Event workers and police officers kept things moving on the streets around Allegiant Stadium, even though some people were getting dropped off in the middle of the street.

While previous events at Allegiant Stadium, such as the Garth Brooks concert and the Gold Cup Final soccer match, were plagued with parking problems, many said things went relatively smoothly for Guns N’ Roses.

“We chose our parking facility first before we came down and prepaid, parked and it was wonderful,” fan Miriam Dake said.

Fan Ted Dake added, “Everything has been better than expected. That’s the best compliment I can give you.”

Still, one couple tells 8 News Now that they decided to stay overnight at a hotel basically across the street from Allegiant Stadium, which has parking included.



“This is the place to stay whenever we need to come in here, that’s what we’re going to do. So, that was our plan,” fan Elaine Gasparro said.



Everyone is hopeful the parking and traffic around the stadium will only continue to get better.

“It’s still new,” fan Vito Gasparro said. “They’ll come up with stuff. They’ll figure it out, man. They always do.”



But some say they will stick to their current plans for future events at Allegiant Stadium.

“Probably get dropped off,” Benitez said.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft previously told 8 News Now that they are working on making things smoother at the stadium. But he added, the parking and traffic issues would be a learning experience all season long.