Betsy DeVos educates Henderson high school students about College Scorecard

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — U.S. Secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, visited a Henderson high school today. DeVos met with students at Pinecrest Academy to share the latest updates to an online tool that helps them compare the cost and value of higher education.

“I am looking at some colleges and trying to expand my horizons,” said 10th grader Benjamin Fernandez.

Fernandez and his classmates explored College Scorecard, a website launched four years ago by the federal government. It breaks down graduation rates, tuition costs and graduate earnings at institutions across the country.

“To have a catalogue for different colleges in which you can look for different information and financial costs, I think that’s impressive,” expressed Fernandez.

The program now offers students much more information. DeVos shared the new enhancements with students, including earnings of graduates broken down by school and program.

“It’s much more granular than any of the date was before,” noted DeVos.

Some students look at salary potential and tuition, while others focus on program rankings.

“If it’s something you’re passionate about, you’re always willing to work to pay that off so you can do something you enjoy later in life,” said 10th grader Koryn Thomas.

The students are staying optimistic about their future and career goals.

“I want to make the best decision,” stated Fernandez.

Students told 8 News Now they’ll continue using College Scorecard to help narrow down their higher education search.