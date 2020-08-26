BetMGM, Station Casinos to refund impacted bets after NBA postpones playoff games

The Milwaukee Bucks bench sits empty at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — BetMGM will void and refund impacted bets after the NBA announced it will postpone all of Wednesday’s playoff games.

The company issued a statement, which reads:

Station Casinos Sports House also followed suit, Tweeting:

Per Station Casinos Sports house rules stating that all games must be played on the date scheduled, all pro basketball wagers on today's games will be refunded. — Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) August 26, 2020

The postponement was decided after the Milwaukee Bucks players did not take the court for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orland Magic, CBS Sports reports. The Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers followed suit.

The Bucks players are protesting the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Along with the refunds, BetMGM will also reissue free bets and pay out $100 in free bets to new customers taking part in the company’s bet 1, win $100 promotion for today’s NBA games.