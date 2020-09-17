BetMGM named first official sports betting partner of Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – There’s an expansion in partnership between the Raiders franchise and MGM Resorts. BetMGM, the joint venture between MGM Resorts International and GVC International, and the Las Vegas Raiders announced Thursday that BetMGM is now ‘an official sports betting partner of the Raiders.’

As stated earlier, the partnership is an extension of an existing multi-year partnership with MGM Resorts and the Raiders.

“We are pleased to add BetMGM to the MGM Resorts partnership portfolio,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “The addition of BetMGM will open new levels of engagement for Raiders fans and guests of Allegiant Stadium.”

As an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Raiders, BetMGM will utilize assets to provide educational information about the BetMGM app to Raiders fans. Sports fans in Nevada can now register for the BetMGM app, available on iOS and Android, by visiting any MGM Resorts Sports Book in Las Vegas.

“We’re thrilled that BetMGM is the first Official Sports Betting Partner of The Las Vegas Raiders,” said BetMGM’s CEO Adam Greenblatt. “This new partnership complements what is already a wonderful and rewarding relationship with MGM Resorts and the Raiders, and we look forward to introducing Raiders fans to the excitement of sports betting with BetMGM.”

Along with being An Official Gaming Partner of the Raiders, MGM Resorts is a Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium. The venue also features a private MGM Club that will offer Raiders fans an ultra-exclusive game-viewing experience with a full-service premium bar, luxury lounge, and upgraded stadium seating. MGM Resorts is also the presenting sponsor of the Raiders first-ever regular season game at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 21.

MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said, “All of us at MGM Resorts are proud to welcome the Raiders and the NFL to Las Vegas. We look forward to providing Raiders fans a world-class sports betting and entertainment experience, both in our BetMGM Sportsbooks and digitally, through the BetMGM mobile app.”

Since partnering in January 2020, officials at MGM Resorts and the Raiders say they have also been committed to collaborating on community outreach programs benefiting Southern Nevada.