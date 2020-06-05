Best in the West shopping center closed as businesses prep for protesters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Best in the West shopping center is closed and storefronts are being boarded up as preparations begin for protesters to demonstrate.

A large police presence has been reported at the center.



Best Buy is boarded up Friday afternoon at the Best in the West shopping center in northwest Las Vegas. (Henry Takai / 8NewsNow)

Stein Mart, Bed, Bath & Beyond and other stores are closed Friday afternoon at the Best in the West shopping center in northwest Las Vegas. (Henry Takai / 8NewsNow)

Best Buy is boarded up Friday afternoon at the Best in the West shopping center in northwest Las Vegas. (Henry Takai / 8NewsNow)

The Best Buy electronics store in the center was vandalized in protests last weekend.

Reports indicate that stores including Petsmart and McDonald’s are closed and making preparations. The center is on the northeast corner of Rainbow Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.