LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Weekly will be hosting the Y2K-themed 2022 Best of Las Vegas awards inside The Portal at AREA15 on Thursday, June 16. The event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m.

Tickets to the event are $10 each and can be purchased on this site. Guests must be 21+ to attend and must provide a Valid ID for entry.

During the event, over 100 people and businesses will be honored as winners of Best of Las Vegas awards in a variety of different categories, from food and drink to nightlife to arts and entertainment and sports.

Winners and attendees can celebrate with complimentary Silver Dollar Vodka cocktails, provided by Nevada H&C Distilling Co., and treats provided by Nuage Cotton Candy. Desert Cactus Photo Booth will also be in attendance, with their modern spin on photo booths, featuring props, LED light sequences, GIFS, boomerangs and more.

Interactive artwork from Fresh Wata will be live during the event for guests’ viewing pleasure.