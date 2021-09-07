‘Best in Show’ preview: A look at the large dogs in the running this year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re getting a look at some of the dogs coming to our city’s most famous dog show.

The Animal Foundation’s annual “Best in Show” is set for Sept. 26 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The dogs we’re looking at today will be part of the “large dog” group.” It’s just one of a few categories to be shown that day.

All dogs can be adopted, but only one will be crowned “Best in Show.”

Tickets are $5.

And remember, the Clear the Shelter campaign is still going on at the Animal Foundation.

Adoptions are free for dogs and cats 6 months or older.

The deal is good through Sunday, Sept. 19.

