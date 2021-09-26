‘Best in Show’ miniature poodle wins top prize in 18th annual competition

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation’s 18th annual “Best in Show,” was held in person and virtually Sunday where miniature poodle took the top title.

The public helped decide which dog won Best in Show with an online vote. The community voted for their favorite dog in each category: Small, Medium, and Large. Hot Shot, a pitbull, won the Large Dog category. Ruby, an Aussie mix, won the Medium Dog category. Penny, a rat terrier, won the Small Dog category. Elton, a three-legged miniature poodle won the Variety Pack category.

Elton was chosen as the overall winner of the coveted title of Best in Show.

Elton came to the foundation in August with several large open wounds on his leg. Elton healed wonderfully in his foster home following his leg being amputated. His foster family ended up adopting him Sunday at the show. He will spend the rest of his life pain-free in a loving home.

The event raised money for lifesaving programs and found homes for all 28 dogs who participated Sunday.

Best in Show is the Animal Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year. Those who were unable to attend this year can support the Foundation’s lifesaving programs by making a donation at animalfoundation.com.