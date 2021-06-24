Best friend of man run over during road rage incident speaks out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family and friends are remembering a man killed earlier this week in what police have said was a case of road rage. It happened Tuesday in the east valley, near Desert Inn and Boulder Highway.

Marlin Smith, 73, died from his injuries Wednesday.

8 News Now spoke with Smith’s best friend, who reflected on a man lost too soon to a senseless crime.

“I hope they live in the shame of this for the rest of their lives,” Larry Gandy directed to the person who ran his friend over.

Metro Police say a driver of a suburban cut Smith off. Smith honked his horn, and a passenger in the Suburban threw a beer can at Smith’s Jeep. Smith got out of his car, getting into an argument with the passenger.

Then, according to police, the passenger got back into the vehicle, and the driver ran Smith over and took off.

The people in the Suburban were stopped. 8 News Now does not have word yet on charges they face, and their names have not been released.

Gandy says Smith was his best friend.

“To be run over by two guys on the street and left in the hot pavement to die in front of his poor little wife, it’s disheartening,” he lamented. “There is no punishment grave enough for these guys.”

Gandy says he and Smith had a love for motorcycles:

“He was a sweet guy. One time, my motorcycle broke down. He came over here at night, we worked on it three hours, bought parts. He just didn’t want to leave me stranded.”

He also says Smith was a Vietnam veteran.

“There is a sadness that I can’t describe, when you lose a brother who survived Vietnam and all the hell you went through,” Gandy shared.

The men Smith rode motorcycles with are holding a ride in his honor this Saturday. A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for funeral expenses.