LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Specials on Easter ham are springing up everywhere.

With meat prices through the roof, ham is a bargain. You probably have ads in your mailbox or inbox for specials this week. Among the best:

At Smith’s , $1.27 per pound for Kroger spiral sliced ham (bone-in). You’ll have to make $25 in other purchases to get the deal, and there’s a limit of one per customer.

, $1.27 per pound for Kroger spiral sliced ham (bone-in). You’ll have to make $25 in other purchases to get the deal, and there’s a limit of one per customer. At Albertsons , $1.29 per pound for Cook’s butt portion ham (bone-in), or $0.95 per pound for the ham shank portion (bone-in). You’ll need a coupon, and there’s a limit of one per customer.

, $1.29 per pound for Cook’s butt portion ham (bone-in), or $0.95 per pound for the ham shank portion (bone-in). You’ll need a coupon, and there’s a limit of one per customer. At Smart & Final , $1.29 per pound for Farmer John spiral sliced ham (bone-in), with a $25 purchase and there’s a limit of one per customer.

, $1.29 per pound for Farmer John spiral sliced ham (bone-in), with a $25 purchase and there’s a limit of one per customer. At Target , $2.99 per pound for Market Pantry a hickory smoked spiral sliced bone-in ham.

, $2.99 per pound for Market Pantry a hickory smoked spiral sliced bone-in ham. At Walmart , prices for a variety of Sam’s Choice hams begin at $2.28 per pound up to $4.18 per pound. There’s also a Sugardale bone-in half ham for $1.98 per pound

, prices for a variety of Sam’s Choice hams begin at $2.28 per pound up to $4.18 per pound. There’s also a Sugardale bone-in half ham for $1.98 per pound At Sam’s Club , $2.84 per pound for a Member’s Mark boneless spiral sliced double-glazed ham. Of course, you have to be a Sam’s Club member.

, $2.84 per pound for a Member’s Mark boneless spiral sliced double-glazed ham. Of course, you have to be a Sam’s Club member. At Costco, a True Story Heritage Breed boneless Wildflower Honey Ham (3.5-4.5 pounds) is $64.99. There’s also a Rastelli Market Antibiotic Free bone-in spiral sliced ham (7-8 pounds) for $79.99. Also Costco also does meals for eight for $119.99.

If you’re looking for something special for your Easter dinner, there are other options.

You can find some complete meal deals at The Honey Baked Ham Co. … everything from a 9-pound ham and turkey feast for $144.99 to a boneless half ham for $48 and up.

If you want a little more variety, check our list of buffets around Las Vegas that are open, and call ahead to be sure they are open.

Other options include whole beef rib-eyes on sale at $5.97 per pound at Smith’s or $5.99 per pound at Albertsons.