LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Best Dam Barbecue Challenge returns for its eighteenth annual event on Memorial Day weekend.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Boulder City, the event will take place on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28 at Bicentennial Park located at 999 Colorado Street.

Featuring food trucks, rib-eating contests, and beer tents, the event will be open to those of all ages.

The Best Dam Barbecue is the largest fundraiser of the Rotary Club of Boulder City and has become a staple event for the Boulder City community. The competition starts Friday, and the winners can receive a share of $12,000 in cash prizes, as well as a qualification to the Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational Barbecue.