LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Who doesn’t like a garage sale? Tools and memorabilia for guys. Accoutrements of all kinds for women. Toys for kids.

America’s best city for bargains at the end of a driveway turns out to be Cleveland.

That’s according to Angi.com, which researched its list to commemorate National Garage Sale Day on Saturday (Aug. 13). Who knew, right?

Las Vegas ranks No. 7 on the list of top 10, says Angi.com. The site contends it looked at the 50 largest cities in the U.S. and found the number of garage sales in a weekend (June 15 to June 19) per capita using the GSALR tool. (And, yes, there’s a site — gsalr.com — that lists garage, yard and estate sales across the nation. Again, who knew?)

Average temperature and sunny days were huge factors in compiling the list, according to Kaitlyn Pacheco, who wrote the story for Angi.com, “because no one likes to hunt for deals in the rain and cold.”

As for the worst U.S. cities for neighborhood invasions, stay out of the Northeast. Seattle is No. 1 on the worst city list, followed by Portland, Oregon. Gotta be the rain, right?