Best Buy announces free next-day delivery, ahead of holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just in time for the holidays, Best Buy announced Tuesday that they will be offering 99 percent of their customers free next-day delivery on thousands of items.

The technology and electronics retailer says some bigger and heavier items, such as big-screen TVs and refrigerators are excluded from the new service.

To accommodate for those that ordered something too big, or live somewhere where free next-day delivery is not available, the company is offering free standard shipping on everything.

For those hoping to receive their holiday gifts even faster, Best Buy is offering store pickup, same-day delivery, and curbside.

Same-day delivery is only available in 42 U.S. metro cities, Las Vegas being one of them. Click here to see if same-day applies to where you live.

‘My Best Buy’ members can also receive early and exclusive special member-only offers.

For customers who are having trouble deciding on a gift for their loved ones, friends, or family members, Best Buy has their Gift Center, which offers ideas for the latest tech gifts.