Bernie Sanders will remain in race

Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont and 2020 presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Roughly one-fourth of likely voters in California back Sanders, but he could walk away with as many as half of the state’s delegates on Super Tuesday, a poll released Thursday shows. Photographer: Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bernie Sander stepped forward to discuss the state of the Democratic presidential race and his place in it Wednesday after disappointing results in Tuesday’s voting contests.

During a news conference in Vermont Wednesday, Sanders said “Donald Trump must be defeated” and urged Americans to watch the upcoming debate on Sunday, March 15 and decide whether he or former Vice President Joe Biden is the best person to accomplish that goal.

The face of the Democrats’ far-left flank is suddenly staring up at a towering wall of opposition from his own party, an urgent call to unify against President Donald Trump and a growing delegate disadvantage against Joe Biden.