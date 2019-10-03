VIDEO: Bernie Sanders sidelined from campaign with artery blockage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While on the campaign trail in southern Nevada, Senator Bernie Sanders had to be hospitalized after dealing with chest pain. His campaign announced he had blockage in an artery near his heart and put in two stents.

.@BernieSanders was at a private fundraiser event at this restaurant last night. Video shows him speaking to the crowd for 15 minutes and taking a few questions. During a question, he asked for a chair to sit down #8NN pic.twitter.com/2N2Ny2vCpE — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) October 2, 2019

According to Sanders’ security, the democratic presidential candidate is at UMC. He was admitted to the hospital Tuesday night. Those close to Senator Sanders say he was in good spirits as of Wednesday afternoon.

He had three different campaign events scheduled for Wednesday that all had to be cancelled. On Thursday, he was set to stop in Los Angeles before flying back out to Iowa.

CBS reporter Cara Korte has the latest in the video above.