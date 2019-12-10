Senator Bernie Sanders joined UNITE HERE presidential town hall

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders was in Las Vegas to speak at the Culinary Local 226 Presidential Town Hall on Dec. 10. Sen. Sanders spoke with the local culinary union about issues most important to them, 2 months away from the Nevada caucus.

Sen. Sanders faced some pushback Tuesday from members of Nevada’s powerful Culinary Union who didn’t want to give up their existing health insurance under his “Medicare for All” plan.

The Democratic presidential candidate was interrupted several times as he spoke before about 350 union workers in Las Vegas. He was explaining his plan to switch to a government-run system and eliminate private health insurance.

In response, Sen. @BernieSanders says his plan means that *employers* (like @Culinary226) will also pay less & the thousands of dollars saved will go back to the organization and therefore the workers. He says, “I think that’s a pretty good deal.” @8NewsNow #8NN #PoliticsNOW pic.twitter.com/uBbimFVlUe — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) December 10, 2019

The scene embodied the friction that the Vermont senator’s plan has caused with some labor groups who otherwise consider Sanders a longtime and steadfast ally.

Sen. Sanders will conclude with a community meeting with the Las Vegas Ethiopian community led by Assemblyman Alexander Assefa.

Earlier this week at a rally at a community center on tribal land in Carson City, Nevada Sanders stated that he has an excellent chance of winning all three of the earliest presidential-selection states.

Sanders said winning Nevada, New Hampshire and Iowa would put him on the path to unseating President Donald Trump in November 2020. He told a crowd of about 900 in Reno that Trump is the “most dangerous president in the history of this country.”

Sen. Sanders also said in Carson City that some of his Democratic rivals who claim to have working people’s best interests at heart continue to accept campaign contributions from billionaires who are seeking favors in return.

Senator Bernie Sanders is hoping his platform of fighting for working families will help him come out on top.