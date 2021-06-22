Bench warrant quashing event in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People with outstanding bench warrants in North Las Vegas will have an opportunity to get those resolved quickly during an upcoming “Bench Warrant Quashing” event.

“Everyone makes mistakes, but we don’t want a small mistake to be a barrier to employment,” Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy said. “This event will give people the opportunity to move on from their legal issues.”

Any resident with a bench warrant in North Las Vegas Justice Court or North Las Vegas Municipal Court is eligible. Even if you have an issue in other local courts, there will be some free legal advice available.

In addition, there will be a resource fair that will provide information on sealing eviction records, sealing criminal records and finding job training.

“Sometimes relatively minor legal troubles significantly impact a person’s ability to get a job or a place to live,” Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. “We want to help people take care of their legal issues and get their lives back on track.”

The event is Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Las Vegas Justice Center at 2428 N. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The event is free and registration is not required.