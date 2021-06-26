Bench warrant quashing event hosted by City of North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People with outstanding bench warrants in North Las Vegas had the chance to have a clean slate.

The municipal court hosted a special event at the North Las Vegas Justice Center Saturday to help people get those warrants quashed.

Organizers say having a warrant can take a huge impact in people’s lives, going from having a driver’s license suspended to getting the risk of being arrested on a warrant.

“There is a major financial toll especially if you are working and you have to take that time off from work,” said Commissioner William McCurdy. “So, what we want to do is we want to catch that before we met with those types of obstacles and get them to a place where they can get that warrant quashed and move forward with their lives.”

Attorneys volunteered their time to help attendees.

Organizers say even though some cases are taken out of “warrant status” does not necessarily mean the case is going to close.