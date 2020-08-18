Beltway closed tonight at Centennial Bowl as work continues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beltway traffic through the Centennial Bowl will be closed and other restrictions will be in place starting at 9 p.m. tonight as crews work in several areas. All roads are expected to be reopened by 5 a.m., according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Nighttime closures will affect:

Oso Blanca Road: Closed at the 215 Beltway from 9 p.m., August 18, until 5 a.m., August 19, in northwest Las Vegas.

Closed at the 215 Beltway from 9 p.m., August 18, until 5 a.m., August 19, in northwest Las Vegas. Northbound US 95 offramp to Buffalo Drive: Closed from 9 p.m., August 18, until 5 a.m., August 19, in northwest Las Vegas.

Closed from 9 p.m., August 18, until 5 a.m., August 19, in northwest Las Vegas. Southbound US 95 offramp to Ann Road/Rancho Drive/Centennial Parkway: Closed from 9 p.m., August 18, until 5 a.m., August 19, in northwest Las Vegas.

Closed from 9 p.m., August 18, until 5 a.m., August 19, in northwest Las Vegas. 215 Beltway: Closed between Oso Blanca Road and Sky Pointe Drive from 8 p.m., August 18, until 5 a.m., August 19, in northwest Las Vegas.

The temporary closures are needed to safely place barrier railing along the new northbound US 95 to westbound 215 Beltway flyover, according to NDOT.

The work is part of the $73 million next phase of the Centennial Bowl that broke ground in January 2019.

The project calls for building new freeway flyover ramps, connecting the eastbound 215 Beltway to US 95 southbound and US 95 northbound to the 215 Beltway westbound. Construction is scheduled to finish in the later this year