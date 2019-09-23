Bellagio ushers in autumn with vibrant display celebrating India

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fall is the time of year characterized by beautiful outdoor scenes painted in shades of red and orange, gold and violet. We’ll get a taste of that right here in Vegas thanks to the Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Garden’s new autumn display celebrating India’s vibrant culture.

Guests will experience “Indian Summer” in an exhibition featuring myriad floral and botanical art, from golden leaves to soothing waterfalls and beautiful gemstone hues. The focal point of the display is absolutely stunning: two 14-foot exotic elephants.

Courtesy: Bellagio Las Vegas

The stunning work of art was inspired by designer Ed Libby’s travels to India, and he looks forward to sharing them with the public, “This season we incorporate multiple elements from my recent trips to India that showcase the celebration, pageantry and traditions of this vibrant culture.”

You’ll find a wide variety of materials were used to create the jaw-dropping scene, including tens of thousands of flowers, yellow lentils, cargo rice, caraway seeds and of course, our fall staple, pumpkins.

Courtesy: Bellagio Las Vegas

Some of the other must-see sights are:

Waterfall fairy

Hanuman deities (part-human, park-monkey Hindu gods known for energy and strength)

Two 25-foot tigers

28-foot enchanted talking tree

Stunning chandeliers that resemble Kalire (umbrella-shaped ornaments worn by brides during Indian wedding ceremonies)

The exhibit is open to the public starting now through Nov. 30, and the conservatory is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.