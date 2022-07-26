LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is often a must-see stop for visitors and locals alike. Five times a year, the luscious garden display completely changes to feature the season.

It’s a popular spot to gaze at the artistically arranged flowers and take photos but now there is also something else you can do. You can dine in the floral masterpiece. The conservatory is unveiling The Garden Table.

The table will sit within the conservatory’s summer display which is called “Jungle of Dreams” and guests will be able to enjoy a brunch for $75 or a dinner for $250 per person.

Currently, the summer season is being featured until Sept. 10. It will change to the harvest season on Sept. 17.