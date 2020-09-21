Bellagio Resort creates enchanted ‘Into The Woods’ experience with conservatory’s autumn display

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Garden’s invites visitors to its “Into The Woods” experience highlighted by a magical forest and a cast of floral creatures. The enchanted adventure is set in the heart of the world-famous Bellagio Resort & Casino.

As guests embark on their Bellagio Conservatory experience, they will find themselves in the center of a forest featuring floral mushrooms, a canopy of oversized oak leaves, festive foliage, and beautiful dragonflies dancing overhead.

Envisioned by designer Ed Libby and Bellagio’s Horticulture team, the dazzling display is now open through November 28, 2020.

“Into The Woods is filled with inspirations of transformation, reflection and empowerment told through magnificent floral creations,” Libby said.

Journey from the realm of reality into a world of fantasy. Enjoy a first look at our Fall Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, “Into the Woods." pic.twitter.com/jLDvp56dDi — Bellagio Las Vegas (@Bellagio) September 20, 2020

“Our fall display has been months in the making from conceptualization and design and has been brought to life by the extraordinary horticulture team,” added Libby.

Upon entering the Conservatory’s West Bed, guests are welcomed by a family of foxes playing deep in the forest beneath a magnificent, floral-embellished, hand-hewn treehouse with colorful stained-glass dragonfly windows. A symbol of transformation and adaptability, the dragonfly also is featured on the ship’s head of the Botanical Bellagio sailboat which guides the foxes’ water journey through the forest.

In the North Garden, four enchanted fairies spend a fall afternoon beside a tranquil reflecting pond. Their woodland fairy house, built completely of botanical ingredients, features a roof constructed of oversized sunflowers and the same stained-glass windows used in the foxes’ treehouse. Each fairy is wearing an individually designed ball gown created out of colorful flowers and natural embellishments.

Creating a stunning pathway into the heart of the Bellagio Conservatory is a large hollow tree guiding guests deeper ‘into the woods.’ Atop the tree is a luxurious canopy of leaves with several dragonflies buzzing fancifully overhead. Colorful floral mushrooms accompany acorn-shaped lanterns as well as pumpkins and gourds of all shapes, colors and sizes.

Delighting guests on the final leg of their experience is Bellagio’s 28-foot-famed talking tree. The majestic tree provides shelter for a family of mischievous bears preparing for hibernation by sharing a bountiful pot of honey made by several honeybees.

The bees, representing a sense of duty, wealth, and prosperity, sit harmoniously with the bears in the South Bed as they prepare for their long winter nap.

SAFETY MEASURES

In order to create a comfortable and safer environment for guests, the following health and safety measures have been implemented:

All guests will enter The Conservatory through a dedicated entryway; floor markers and employees will guide guests through the correct path

The number of guests allowed within The Conservatory at one time will be closely monitored by operations and security; when space reaches capacity, guests will queue, while socially distanced, as they wait for their opportunity to enter

The Bellagio team stationed within The Conservatory will encourage guests to continue moving through space and exit when they are done enjoying the space so more guests can be accommodated

A dedicated path has been created and is identified with floor markers, indicating the path guests can take to explore The Conservatory

One path within The Conservatory will be maintained for guests accessing the restaurants that sit within the space to allow them direct access

The Conservatory and Botanical Gardens are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is complimentary to the public.