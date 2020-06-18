Bellagio, Caesars reopening poker rooms Thursday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Poker players get some premium options as rooms reopen Thursday morning at the Bellagio and Caesars Palace.

The Bellagio Poker Room will open Thursday at 10 a.m. with new safety precautions in place.

Two high-limit tables and 21 tables in the main room will each have a maximum of six players, according to a news release. Plexiglass barriers have been installed at each table.

No food or guests will be allowed, and only cash games are available.

For full details on MGM Resorts’ safety protocols, see mgmresorts.com.

The Caesars Palace Poker Room will open at 10 a.m., operating from 10 a.m.- 2 a.m., Thursday-Sunday.

All guests will be required to wear masks at the poker tables and there will be a limit of five players per table. A Caesars spokesperson said 1-2 and 2-5 no limit cash games will be spread throughout opening weekend.

The Caesars Palace Race and Sports Book reopened last week and is open Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.