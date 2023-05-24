LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pandemic closures left a mark on Las Vegas including several resorts shutting down buffets permanently. The Bellagio has announced it is doing the opposite and finally reopening the Buffet five nights a week for dinner.

Beginning Wednesday night, May 24, people can eat at what is being called The Italian Grill. MGM describes it as “a special culinary experience taking place every Wednesday with a selection of Italian specialties featured such as Pistachio-Crusted Lamb, Fiorentina-style Prime Rib, Osso Buco, Rosemary Brisket, and Lemon Roasted Chicken, along with fresh salads and seasonal soups that accompany hearty sides and delicious desserts.”

The Bellagio Buffet had previously reopened for brunch in July 2021.

The Buffet will be open for dinner Wednesday – Sunday from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. For pricing and more information, visit Bellagio online.