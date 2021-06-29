Bellagio reopening buffet for brunch 7 days a week starting July 16

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bellagio is reopening its buffet for brunches beginning Friday, July 16.

Brunch will be served seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with these prices:

Monday-Thursday: $39.99

Friday-Saturday: $45.99

Children 5 years of age and under eat complimentary

Children 6-11 years of age eat for 50 percent off

Bellagio is the latest MGM Resorts International property to reopen its buffet. So far, none of the MGM properties has reopened its buffet for dinner.

Bellagio’s buffet includes a live omelet station, traditional breakfast items, pasta and pizza as well as extensive eggs Benedict options, fried chicken and waffles and a toast bar.

Seafood items include Alaskan king crab, poached shrimp, smoked salmon and scallop ceviche, along with Far East delicacies. The carving station offers marinated flank steak, rotisserie chicken and St. Louis style ribs. There’s also a lavish dessert bar.

Reservations are available for groups of 12 or more. For more information, visit Bellagio online.