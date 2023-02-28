LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With just under nine months before the start of the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix the major resorts continue to release new promotions. On Tuesday MGM Resorts announced its Fountain Club.

The Fountain Club will include access to the stands that will be built in front of the Bellagio fountains and unlimited food and drinks. But this type of access comes at a hefty price.

Artist rendering showing the MGM Bellagio Fountain Club structure for the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix. (Image: MGM Resorts)

Tickets to the Fountain Club are being sold by MGM for $11,247 per person. This price tag will get you access for three days. But it’s important to note this does not include a hotel room, which is not required for this offer.

MGM describes the Fountain Club as offering “unequaled proximity to the racetrack from an elevated, centralized location on Bellagio’s signature lake.” MGM also said there will be F1 racing simulators available for Club guests to use and it will provide transportation to the Paddock near the corner of Harmon and Koval where guests can enter the area and take a pit lane tour.

At this time, it’s not known when construction of the grandstands in front of the Bellagio fountains will begin or how long after the race they will remain.