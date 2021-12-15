Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art to debut new digital exhibit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art announces, a multi-sensory digital art exhibition in collaboration with Afro-Surrealist visual artist Vince Fraser and poet Ursula Rucker.

The exhibit, which is scheduled to open next week, takes visitors through an immersive, interactive journey, where it celebrates the historical, social, and cultural aspects of the Black experience through the artists’ lens.

Credit: MGM Resorts International

“Ase: Afro Frequencies is unlike any exhibit we’ve welcomed to Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art previously and its execution is remarkable,” said Tarissa Tiberti, Executive Director of MGM Resorts Art & Culture. “It’s an honor for us to offer visitors an unforgettable experience that communicates messages with such cultural relevance in addition to pushing the boundaries between art and technology.”

The exhibition features 14 distinct encounters, each of which immerses the visitor in understandings of rebirth, bringing historical frameworks to life.

The exhibit will be on display at Bellagio from Dec. 23, 2021, until April 18, 2022, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m

Credit: MGM Resorts International

The debut of Ase: Afro Frequencies at Bellagio comes on the heels of the exhibit’s incredible inaugural success in Miami.

For additional information, please visit here.