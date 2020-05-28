Bellagio fountain shows to mark June 4 return of tourism on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Empty sidewalks along the edge of Bellagio’s world famous fountains became a symbol of the hard times in Las Vegas when the Strip shut down in March.

The fountains will welcome visitors back to Las Vegas June 4 in three special shows honoring the resiliency of frontline workers, the country and the people of Las Vegas, according to a news release from MGM Resorts International.

The shows coincide with the reopenings of Bellagio, MGM Grand and New York-New York on the Las Vegas Strip. The shows will run along with the regular rotation of fountain shows.

The Fountains will play these three songs to commemorate Las Vegas’ reopening throughout the day:

“Simple Gifts” – a tribute to frontline workers

– a tribute to frontline workers “Star Spangled Banner” – commemorating the country’s strength throughout this crisis

– commemorating the country’s strength throughout this crisis “Viva Las Vegas” – celebrating the resiliency of the people of Las Vegas

Remember social distancing guidelines if you intend to venture out in public. Masks are recommended to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Bellagio’s reopening to the public is scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday. MGM Grand and New York-New York will open at 11 a.m.