Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘Winter Wonderland’ for holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bellagio Conservatory is joining the holiday spirit with a new Christmas display for locals and tourists. Every year, the conservatory and botanical gardens, located inside of the Bellagio, transitions to a holiday theme filled with holiday traditions.

This year’s theme is “Making Holiday Memories,” which is captured by four garden bed displays, including the featured ‘Ice Queen’ and her winter wonderland.

The Conservatory, designed by Ed Libby and the Bellagio Horticulture team, is covered with holiday-trimmed botanical elements, including a 42-foot-tall live White Fir tree with 7,000 twinkling lights, an opulent carriage, the Queen’s castle and her bustling elves. The polar bears, a popular display among many, are also back in the exhibit this year. The papa polar bear is made up of 12,000 hydrangeas.

Tourists and locals will have the chance to see 34,000 flowers on display, as well as 28,000 poinsettias. 125 team members, represented in the exhibit as elves, worked for six days to put the holiday display together.

Crews started planning and designing the winter wonderland 6 months ago. Jerry Bowlen, Executive Director of Horticulture, Bellagio Hotel, told 8 News Now that putting together the props took about 3 months.

The Bellagio says they get about 30,000 visitors to the Conservatory every day.

The exhibit opened Dec. 6 and will stay open until Jan. 4, 2020. It is free to the public and open 24/7.