Bellagio Conservatory touts India’s beauty with ‘Indian Summer’ fall display

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Summer’s heading out and the fall season is starting to fill the air, so this means it’s time to be out with the old and in with the new as the Aria and the Bellagio show off its new displays.

The new fall displays are up right now at both locations. And the displays at both the Aria and the Bellagio Conservatory were inspired from cultures across the globe.

Aria’s lobby, filled with origami leaves and flowers, is inspired by autumn in Japan. And the display at the Bellagio is inspired by Indian Summer.

8 News NOW Reporter Bianca Holman has the story.