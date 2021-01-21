Bellagio Conservatory celebrates Year of the Ox in colorful display

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a new look at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden and it celebrates the Year of the Ox.

The Lunar New Year display features four scenes of floral creations that convey message of love for nature, commitment, tradition, children and travel.

“This beautiful Lunar New Year display is specially designed to honor the Year of the Ox, focus on love and evoke inspiration in the new year,” said designer Ed Libby. “This year, perhaps more than ever, we can all use an added dose of inspiration and love.”

The display is open free to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week and make a great backdrop for photos. The display will be up through March 6.