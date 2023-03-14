Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens Celebrates the Magic of Love with Enchanting Spring Display, “Giardino Dell’ Amore”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Transporting yourself into a colorful spring setting is easier than you may imagine this time of year.

The Bellagio’s Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is bringing visitors the season’s freshest blooms with its newest display, “Giardino Dell’ Amore.”

The scene is reminiscent of a romantic European garden, allowing visitors to take in not only floral creations, but flowing fountains, a tunnel of love, and a colorful koi fish pond.

A brunch and dinner service option is also available at The Garden Table from Sadelle’s and Michael Mina.

The new display is available to visitors through May 20, 2023.

The Bellagio’s Conservatory and Botanical Gardens display by the numbers