LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue discovered a body in the west valley Saturday morning after storms swept through the area Friday.

LVFR units responded to reports of an unconscious person in the area of Lornezi Street and Westcliff Drive near Rainbow Boulevard around 5 a.m. When crews arrived they found an unresponsive person entangled in debris.

Officials said it is believed the person was a drowning victim and fit the description of a person, who was reported by bystanders Friday night, as being swept away by moving water in the area where the body was found.

However, law enforcement will make the official determination if it is the same person after reviewing all the facts, according to LVFR.