Behind the Scenes: ‘The Nutcracker’ Extravaganza at Discovery Children’s Museum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Discovery Children’s Museum is giving families a change to experience “The Nutcracker” like never before. The new exhibit gives a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the elements that bring the Las Vegas production to life, including Victorian-era inspired costumes, props and set pieces.

Organizers say it’s a great way to keep the spirit of the show alive after the pandemic shutdown the production.

I’m transforming into a character from @NVBallet’s The Nutcracker. The Las Vegas production is on hold because of the pandemic. But there’s a new exhibit at @DiscoveryLV showcasing the unique costumes & set props. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/jbMq5Tr6gS — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) December 18, 2020

“We decided that we would pull together, I think we have 20 costumes here from the actual production and a number of set pieces,” explained Roy Kiser, artistic director for the Nevada Ballet Theater. “We have renderings of the costume designs and the set designs and let people get an up-close look at what we typically are performing on the stage.”

The Nutcracker Extravaganza exhibit will run from Dec. 19-Jan. 3.