LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now took a behind-the-scenes look at some of the major upgrades at Circus Circus. The resort gave us a special sneak peek of “Midwayland,” set to debut Thursday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend!

They tell us it’s a new twist on the classic Carnival Midway, including brand new games with virtual reality, including Beat Saber.

Midwayland will also offer up a number of food options for the entire family.