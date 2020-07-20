Bees cleared from rest area on US95 near Searchlight

Picture of the Southern Nevada Visitors Center near Searchlight. Courtesy: NDOT

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The bees are under control, thanks to workers from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

NDOT on Monday reopened the Southern Nevada Visitor’s Center along US95 south of Searchlight after responding on July 15 to reports of bees swarming the faucets and toilets.

“NDOT maintenance crews remedied the bee problem,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. “The facility is once again safe for motorist use.”

It’s not the first time bees have been a problem there. 8NewsNow tweeted in June 2017 when the rest area was closed for similar reasons.