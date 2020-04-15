Bee swarming season is underway in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue wants to warn residents it’s the start of bee swarming season but there are precautions that you can take to avoid being stung.

The number one rule is if you see bees, leave them alone, even if they are swarming. A swarm usually indicates the bees are moving from one place to another and may stop to rest in a large clump because they are hot or tired. Bees in this state generally do not sting unless provoked.

Honey bees and Africanized bees are both found in the Las Vegas valley. The two bees are alike with the exception of their sting potential.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue advises you to be especially wary of bees who build their nests “in places where predators cannot get to them, such as inside sprinkler control boxes, street light poles, utility boxes in sidewalks, inside walls of buildings, inside concrete block walls and inside old hollow trees and desert plants.”

Bees are most likely to sting when protecting their food supply (honey) or when they have eggs.

It’s always recommended that you call a professional to remove a beehive. The Nevada Pest Control Association keeps a list of licensed removal services that is available at 702-385-5853. Do not call 911.