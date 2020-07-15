Bee infestation closes Southern Nevada Visitors Center near Searchlight

Picture of the Southern Nevada Visitors Center near Searchlight. Courtesy: NDOT

SEARCHLIGHT, Nev. (KLAS) — A bee infestation has temporarily closed the Southern Nevada Visitors Center rest area on U.S 95 near Searchlight.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) says maintenance crews discovered hundreds of bees swarming the faucets, toilets and other facilities at the center.

“NDOT crews are working diligently to quickly resolve this issue,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. “It’s important to make this rest area safe and accessible once again for motorists.”

The rest area will remain closed until it can be safely reopened again, NDOT stated in a news release Wednesday.

For complete list of state-maintained rest areas, CLICK HERE.