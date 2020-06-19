Bedroom fire causes smoke damage to entire home in the northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas firefighters say carless smoking may have caused a fire at a home in the northwest valley Thursday afternoon. According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to a fire at 8045 Sweet Clover Court near W. Elkhorn and N. Cimmaron roads at around 1:09 p.m.

The fire was found in the master bedroom on the second floor of a two story wood frame house on the northwest side of the city. Firefighters had the fire out in just a few minutes.

Fire investigators say they could not rule out careless smoking as the cause. The bedroom had heavy damage, and the rest of the house had smoke damage.

The total damage has been estimated at $50,000.

There were no injuries reported during the fire.