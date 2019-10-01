Bed Bath & Beyond hiring as seasonal jobs start heating up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bed Bath & Beyond is looking for seasonal help in e-commerce and fulfillment positions.

A new survey by Monster.com indicates 80% of job-seekers will look for seasonal work, according to a report on techrepublic.com.

More than 60% have begun the seasonal job hunt, a career expert with Monster said.

Bed Bath & Beyond will be recruiting at their commerce center, located at 5835 E. Ann Road. That building is just east of where the northern 215 Beltway connects to Interstate 15. It can also be reached by taking North Sloan Lane from Las Vegas Boulevard.