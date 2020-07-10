Bed Bath & Beyond closing 200 stores due to economic downturn

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another retailer is suffering the economic effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will permanently close 200 stores over a two-year period.

Although online sales surged during the pandemic, overall sales were down by 50%. In a quarterly statement released this week, the company said the closings would save between $250 million and $350 million a year. The closures represent around 20% of the company’s namesake stores.

There are three stores in the Las Vegas valley. The company has not announced which stores will close.

