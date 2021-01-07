Bed, bath and Beyond and Macy’s announce store closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two major retailer chains are closing dozens of stores across the country.

Macy’s announce on Wednesday it will close 29 more locations which is on top of the more than 100 stores it already said would shut down by 2023.

Bed, Bath and Beyond announced it’s also closing additional store locations. The plan is to close 43 more stores by the end of February. In July, the retailed announced it would close 200 stores over a two-year period.

None of those new closures are in Nevada.

Many retailers have struggled financially amid the coronavirus pandemic and are moving to focus more on online sales.