The Becky Peak fire is shown on the day it started, July 9, 2022, in this photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The biggest wildfire so far this year in Nevada is expected to be fully contained sometime Monday night, according to a Bureau of Land Management official.

The Becky Peak fire, which has burned about 6,000 acres in the Schell Creek Range 50 miles north of Ely, started on July 9, said Chris Hanefield, public information officer for the BLM’s Ely District Office.

“Minimal creeping and smoldering” are continuing as about 100 personnel work to contain the fire, which is currently 80% contained.

Hanefield said about 20 fires have been reported, and most have been caught before they burned an acre or less. The region has been under Red Flag fire warnings for the past few days.

The Becky Peak fire has been burning on BLM land “in and outside the Becky Peak wilderness,” Hanefield said. About 73 acres of private land also burned in the fire, but no structures were threatened.

Smoke rises from the Becky Peak fire on July 9. The fire is now 80% contained, and expected to be fully contained sometime Monday night. (BLM photo)

The site is near where the Kinsley fire burned 3,209 acres in late June.

To the northwest, in northern Elko County, the Wildcat fire has now consumed 3,500 acres and is only 5% contained, according to BLM information. That fire started was first detected on Wednesday, about 40 miles northwest of the town of Wells. About 78 personnel are working to put out the fire.