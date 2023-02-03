FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison after committing a series of robberies while on supervised release, the United States Department of Justice announced Friday.

Alfonzo Dale Lobas, 34, pleaded guilty to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery in November 2022.

On Nov. 19, 2021, Lobas began a term of supervised release after a previous conviction for a series of robberies. According to court documents, Lobas admitted that between Jan. 16 and Jan. 28, 2022, he used an air pistol to rob cashiers at three gas stations and convenience stores.

During a robbery on Jan. 20, 2022, Lobas told the cashier to “empty the register and hurry up.” On Jan. 24, Lobas was asked by a witness why he was robbing the store and replied, “because it’s fun,” court documents said.

At each of the robberies, Lobas demanded money from the cashier holding what they believed to be a handgun, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, Lobas was sentenced to 4 years and nine months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.