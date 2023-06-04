LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The International Beauty Show is returning to Las Vegas and is expected to make a full comeback. From nails, to skin, to hair and lashes the beauty industry is always coming up with new techniques and products.

Those skills will be displayed at IBS where lash artist, Soo-Jin Yang, will be attending.

“To me, I feel like a true lash artist has a human relationship and a deep understanding with their client because their eyes are closed,” she said.

Soo-Jin Yang is the CEO of Illumino Lashes and she is the founder of a new LED light specifically for lash extensions. IBS will be her chance to introduce her product to other lash artists that are expected to flood the convention center this year.

International Beauty Show in Las Vegas (KLAS)

International Beauty Show in Las Vegas (KLAS)

International Beauty Show in Las Vegas (KLAS)

“The halls were empty, and this is the first year I have a feeling it is going to come out really strong,” she said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no guarantee that her new creation would go anywhere.

“I felt like I was hit by a bus I didn’t see it coming,” she said.

Like many in the beauty industry, her business took a hit as it was considered nonessential during the pandemic.

“They would let us reopen but they shut us down after a week, so it was just like open then close then open,” she said.

Now three years later, thousands in the beauty industry will come together to learn from and inspire each other.

The International Beauty Show will be held from June 24 through June 26 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and 20,000 people are expected to attend.