Beautiful weather lures southern Nevada residents to Lake Mead; social distancing rules still at play

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nice weather had many people heading down to the Lake Mead National Recreational Area on Monday. Lake Mead is normally the sixth most visited unit in the national park service. It has reopened now that some of the shut down has been lifted.

On Monday, there were a couple of hundred people at Boulder Beach. Signs on the beach warn that groups need to be less than 10 people and stay at least 10 feet apart.

During this first phase of reopening, only annual pass holders have access to the recreational facilities at Lake Mead.