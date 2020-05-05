BEAUTIFUL: Halley’s comet brings meteor shower

(CNN) — A meteor shower from Halley’s comet peaked early Tuesday morning in the northern hemisphere but will peak Tuesday night/Wednesday morning in the southern hemisphere.

This NASA video shows the shower.

This year, the Eta Aquarid meteor shower coincides with a supermoon May 7. Stargazers might have another chance to see the shower just before dawn next Sunday.

Otherwise, as with the famed Halley’s comet — there’s always next year. Earth crosses the comet’s orbital path each spring between April and May.

Halley’s comet itself won’t be visible again until at least 2061.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

