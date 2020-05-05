BEAUTIFUL: Halley’s comet brings meteor shower

(CNN) — A meteor shower from Halley’s comet peaked early Tuesday morning in the northern hemisphere but will peak Tuesday night/Wednesday morning in the southern hemisphere.

This NASA video shows the shower.

This year, the Eta Aquarid meteor shower coincides with a supermoon May 7. Stargazers might have another chance to see the shower just before dawn next Sunday.

Otherwise, as with the famed Halley’s comet — there’s always next year. Earth crosses the comet’s orbital path each spring between April and May.

Halley’s comet itself won’t be visible again until at least 2061.