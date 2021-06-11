Beat the heat: How you can stay safe as triple-digit temps hit the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The weather has been amazing the last few days, but all good things come to an end.

Triple digits are on the horizon for the Las Vegas valley, and it is a good reminder to keep an eye for heat dangers.

A basic rule is to stay hydrated. That is what the team at the American Medical Response (AMR) recommended.

They stress the importance of drinking plenty of water, applying sunscreen and wearing clothing that protects your arms and legs as well as your face.

The dangerous heat can cause a sunburn within minutes.

Some signs you should watch out for — dizziness vomiting or confusion.

AMR says the summertime is their busiest time of the year with a 28% increase in heat related emergency calls.

But the heat can also lead to other dangers that many people ignore.

“People want to get into the pools and cool off. We want to stress when it comes to water to make sure you are aware of what’s happening in the water,” said Leslie Shaffer with AMR. “With kids we stress safety devices. Make sure the gates are locked.”

With pools always busy during the summer, Shaffer recommends taking a swim class. It could be a life-or-death decision in the future.

Also, as COVID restrictions roll back and more people head outside, it is a good reminder that alcohol does not count as hydrating yourself.

AMR recommends a cup of water along with that drink you get at the bar.