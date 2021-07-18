Beat the heat and celebrate National Ice Cream Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s National Ice Cream Day!

If you are craving a cone and want to beat the summer heat with a nice frozen treat, now you have the perfect excuse.

One cool place you can hit in the south valley is “Secret Creamery.”

We stopped by the new location today. They say their goal is to create an ice cream place unique to Las Vegas and support the local economy.

“Our milk is all Nevada milk, our ingredients like the cookies, the brownies that we use inside the ice cream is all from Carl’s Donuts,” said Brian Mosko of Secret Creamery. “We bought our containers from North Las Vegas. We got a local crane company come and move it and not one of the national ones, so we are really putting our money where our mouth is when it comes to supporting local, supporting Nevadans, supporting Vegas.”

Secret Creamery also has a location by the Fashion Show Mall. They are open from noon to 10 p.m.