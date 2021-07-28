‘Beast Mode,’ BetMGM teaming up in marketing push for online gaming

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 03: Marshawn Lynch looks on prior the start of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Beast Mode” is joining BetMGM as a brand ambassador.

Marshawn Lynch, the former Raider known for his punishing running style during a 12-year NFL career, has signed on to appear in marketing campaigns, promotions and fan events.

“Being part of the BetMGM family is dope and an honor,” Lynch said. “They’re the leaders in online gaming, so I’m excited to learn about the industry from the best and find ways where I can have an impact.”

Lynch has been a pitchman for Subway sandwiches, and recently opened his own premium cannabis store, Dodi Blunts.

“Plus, with ambassadors like Barry, Gretzky and Jalen, I think da’ kid is in good company, ya know what I mean?”

Lynch played for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and the Raiders, retiring just before the team moved to Las Vegas. He earned four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, one first-team All-Pro selection, and twice led the league in rushing touchdowns. He also helped Seattle win its first Super Bowl.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM, said, “Lynch is both an incredible athlete and larger-than-life personality. The impact he has made on the game of football, coupled with his status as an electric superstar, makes him a tremendous addition to the BetMGM team.”

Lynch will appear in BetMGM’s social media content, marketing campaigns and media appearances.